Ponguleti lays foundation stone for road construction works

Khammam: “Developmentand welfare of the poor is the agenda of the government’s governance,” said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. On Sunday, the minister laid foundation stones for several road construction works in Nelakondapalli mandal. He was accompanied by District Collector Anudeep Durisetty.

Foundation stone was laid for the construction of the BT road from Surdepalli to Bodulabanda at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore; internal CC roads in Konaigudem SC Colony at a cost of Rs 21 lakhs; and the BT road from Mangapuram Thanda to Nachepalli Banapuram Road at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti said that the government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy will continue development and welfare in parallel. He said that the construction of Indiramma houses, which was done in Surdepalli village, is progressing rapidly and steps will be taken for more houses here.

The event was attended by State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Nelakondapalli Market Committee Chairman Vennapusala Seetharamulu, PR SI Venkat Reddy, Paleru Constituency Special Officer Ramesh, Nelakondapalli Mandal Tahsildar Venkateshwarlu, MPDO Erraiah, officers of various departments, and public representatives.