Live
- President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Rajasthan DSP's son among 14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in SI exam paper leak case
- Valencia CF vs Getafe CF: Bordalas returns to Mestalla for a direct duel in the race for a European place
- NPCI, IISc join hands to conduct joint research on blockchain, AI
- Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai
- Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry
- SC raps ex-Uttarakhand minister, DFO over illegal felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve
- LS polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off 29 'rathas'
- Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
- Delhi High Court orders reinstatement of SSB constable dismissed for suicide attempt amid depression
Just In
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hopes people trust govt hospitals
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy advocated for the need for accessible healthcare services duringhis participation in the inauguration ceremony of a primary health sub-centre building in Teldarupalli village, under Khammam Rural Mandal.
Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy advocated for the need for accessible healthcare services duringhis participation in the inauguration ceremony of a primary health sub-centre building in Teldarupalli village, under Khammam Rural Mandal.
The inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday, marked the unveiling of the facility constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs. Ponguletihighlighted the government’s commitment to education and health, stating that prioritising these sectors reflects the administration’s dedication to offering quality medical care to the poor.
Addressing the gathering, the Minister expressed the government’s mission to ensure the security of the underprivileged and instill trust in government hospitals among the public. Moreover, Ponguletiassured the public of round-the-clock doctor availability in government hospitals.
Touching upon the achievements under the Abhayastha initiative, he announced the upcoming addition of the fifth
guarantee, involving the distribution of Indiramma houses in the presence of Bhadrachalam Sri Ram on March 11. Minister
The inauguration event witnessed the presence of notable figures including PR SE Chandramouli, SDPO Nilohana, Khammam Rural MPP Bellam Uma, officials, and public representatives.