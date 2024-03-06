Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hopes people trust govt hospitals

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy advocated for the need for accessible healthcare services duringhis participation in the inauguration ceremony of a primary health sub-centre building in Teldarupalli village, under Khammam Rural Mandal.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday, marked the unveiling of the facility constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs. Ponguletihighlighted the government’s commitment to education and health, stating that prioritising these sectors reflects the administration’s dedication to offering quality medical care to the poor.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister expressed the government’s mission to ensure the security of the underprivileged and instill trust in government hospitals among the public. Moreover, Ponguletiassured the public of round-the-clock doctor availability in government hospitals.

Touching upon the achievements under the Abhayastha initiative, he announced the upcoming addition of the fifth

guarantee, involving the distribution of Indiramma houses in the presence of Bhadrachalam Sri Ram on March 11. Minister

The inauguration event witnessed the presence of notable figures including PR SE Chandramouli, SDPO Nilohana, Khammam Rural MPP Bellam Uma, officials, and public representatives.