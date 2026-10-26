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Graduate MLC polls crucial for TG’s political future: Vinod Kumar
In Short
Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Hanumakonda on Sunday, chaired by former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Vinod Kumar said Warangal West had around 32,000 graduate voters and urged workers to increase the figure to 40,000.
Hanumakonda: Former MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar has called on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadres to work collectively to secure victory in the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduate MLC elections, describing them as a key indicator of Telangana’s political direction.
Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Hanumakonda on Sunday, chaired by former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Vinod Kumar said Warangal West had around 32,000 graduate voters and urged workers to increase the figure to 40,000.
He instructed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to verify voter lists, register all eligible graduates and monitor applications until the final electoral roll is published.
Recalling Warangal’s significant contribution to the Telangana statehood movement, he criticised the state government over unmet promises on jobs, development, irrigation and farmers’ issues. He said graduate voters, employees and intellectuals were closely assessing the government’s performance.
Vinod Kumar urged party cadres to intensify enrolment efforts and mobilise support for the BRS in the upcoming elections.