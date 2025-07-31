Poor’s blessings are behind Indiramma govt: Ponguleti

Nelakondapalli ( Khammam): The Indiramma government has been formed with the blessings of the poor, said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy while addressing at a ration card distribution event held at the Agricultural Market Yard in Nelakondapalli on Wednesday.

Criticising the previous government, the Minister said that not a single new ration card was issued in the last ten years, which caused hardships to millions of poor families. In contrast, the current government has added 16 lakh beneficiaries to the ration card system, he emphasized. Highlighting key welfare measures, he noted that fine rice is now being distributed, and bonus payments of Rs 500 per quintal is being given to farmers. The government has already waived Rs 21,000 crore in farm loans within ten months.

Focusing on women’s welfare, the Minister said that Rs 5,000 crore is being spent additionally for free bus travel for women. “We aim to make one crore women millionaires,” he declared.

Speaking about the Indiramma Housing scheme, he assured that funds are being credited to beneficiaries’s accounts every Monday, and houses will be distributed in three phases. “It is my responsibility to ensure every eligible family gets a house. I will stand with the poor like their elder son,” he said. The event was attended by Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman Muvva Vijay Babu, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty, and DCCB Director Tulluri Brahmaiah, among others.