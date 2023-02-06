Puvvada all praise for State Budget, dubs it 'welfare budget'

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has described the State budget in the Assembly as a welfare budget aimed at all round progress of all sections. He said the budget stands as proof that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was dedicated to the welfare and development of Dalits and minorities.

Briefing the members of the media on Monday, the Minister said that the government was standing by the poor and weaker sections besides making allocation of huge funds to the sectors such as education, medicine and agriculture in the budget outlay of Rs 2,90,396 crore for the year 2023-24. He said that the budget was a model for the country and a lot of importance was given for women's welfare and economic progress.

Ajay Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for allocating more funds especially in the field of higher and primary education in addition to allocating Rs 500 crore to develop infrastructure in universities.

He said that the budget was meant to protect the interests of all sections of the society and the Chief Minister fulfilled the promise of allocating additional funds for the Dalit Bandhu scheme than before.