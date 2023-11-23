Puvvada conducts extensive campaign

Khammam: As part of the election campaign, Khammam BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar campaigned in Khammam on Wednesday, explaining the various development works taken up following his initiative.

Ajay Kumar met a cross-section of people and petty vendors and shoppers, urging their support for his win in the elections. He reminded them that he always stood with the common people in their hardships. He visited a pan shop and tea hotel and served paan and chai to the people. He also partook work at a shoe polish shop. He mingled freely with the common people, asking them to vote for the car symbol. He told them how BRS government provided welfare to people of all sections. He said the BRS worked sincerely for the uplift of the poor and weaker sections. He assured to take up more programmes for their welfare. He expressed satisfaction that small businesses were thriving in the town, with the government actively taking care of their interests. He urged the public to ensure his win with a huge majority.