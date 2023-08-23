Rajender Reddy to contest from Narayanpet for 3rd time

Mahabubnagar: S.Rajender Reddy, sitting MLA of BRS party’s name has been cleared by CM KCR allowing him to contest for the next Assembly elections from Narayanpet.

With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, announced the name Rajender Reddy, as BRS candidate from Narayanpet constituency, the BRS activists and well wishers and supporters of Rajender Reddy gathered in large numbers and congratulated him on Tuesday.

The party activists who gathered at Gunmanla Gate, took out a huge rally from Gunmanla to Makthal cross roads and later they distributed sweets and celebrated in a big way by dancing and busting crackers.

Sarpanches of all the villages, other local BRS leaders from Narayanpet gathered at Makthal and distributed sweets and congratulated the MLA. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA thanked CM KCR for bestowing confidence in him and announcing his name for contesting the upcoming elections from Narayanpet.

He said a lot of development activities have been done in Narayanpet and a lot more is still need to be done. If voted back as their MLA for the third time, he said that he will ensure Narayanpet be transformed into a highly developed district in Telangana.