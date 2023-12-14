Rangareddy: Govt Junior College paints a sorry picture

Rangareddy : Shadnagar, a historic municipal town situated 48 km south of Hyderabad, boasts of economic and educational development. However, the Government Junior College in the heart of Shad Nagar Constituency presents a stark contrast with its deteriorating conditions. Despite the region’s historical significance and educational importance, the college faces severe neglect, impacting the 772 male and female students enrolled.

The college, under the supervision of Principal MA Rauf on deputation from 2021, grapples with a myriad of issues. The aging infrastructure, with decades-old buildings and recent constructions in poor condition, paints a grim picture. The college premises resemble a neglected forest, lacking maintenance and cleanliness. A dearth of attendants exacerbates the situation, leaving the surroundings in disarray.

Notably, the college’s facilities fall short of providing essential amenities. Drinking water scarcity, inadequate electrical infrastructure leading to frequent short circuits, and unhygienic restroom conditions add to the plight. The in-charge principal, Kursia Begum, has reportedly spent personal funds to address urgent needs, showcasing the dire financial situation.

The absence of a regular principal for three years raises concerns about the overall management and supervision. The college’s challenges extend to the lack of flooring in some newly constructed rooms, overgrown bushes attracting snakes, and an overall dilapidated state of the premises.

The local community, students, and parents express dissatisfaction with the neglect endured under the previous government. The newly elected MLA of Shadnagar, Veerlapalli Shankar, faces mounting expectations to address these pressing issues. Calls for urgent modernization and resource allocation to improve educational standards highlight the need for immediate intervention.

As Chief Minister Revanth Reddy takes strong measures for intermediate exams, a special focus on the Shadnagar Government Junior College is urged.

The plea extends to Shadnagar industrialists, celebrities, and academics, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to rejuvenate the college building and its resources.

A timely response is crucial to prevent further decline and secure a better future for the students in this educational institution.