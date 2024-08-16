Live
- Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Celebrates High Fashion
- Congress ready for Assembly polls, says Pawan Khera; skirts question on Rahul’s foreign tour.
- Google Sheets Introduces One-Click Table Creation and Intelligent Formatting
- Australian health authorities issue warning over rising mpox infections
- YoYo Honey Singh announces international album ‘Glory’
- KAPOW! Revolutionising Indian music with bold new releases and ambitious projects
- Kejriwal modern day freedom fighter: Gahlot
- Tiger escapes from Sariska reserve, attacks five in Raj
- IIT professor duped of `12L, held under ‘digital arrest’ by cyber fraudsters
- 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', PM Modi urges Indian Paris Olympians to join campaign
Just In
Rayala hails Rs 2 L farm loan waiver
Highlights
Khammam: State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao on Thursday expressed happiness at the launch of the third phase of loan waiver...
Khammam: State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao on Thursday expressed happiness at the launch of the third phase of loan waiver scheme for Rs 2 lakhs for farmers. Participating în the public meeting held in Wyra along with CM A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramaka and other Ministers, he asserted that Indiramma Rajyam proved once again that it was a farmers’ government. “The dreams of farmers of Khammam will be fulfilled soon. The Godavari water will come to Khammam under canals,” he said, condemning BRS leaders’ remarks against the Sitarama Project.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS