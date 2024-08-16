Rayala hails Rs 2 L farm loan waiver

Khammam: State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao on Thursday expressed happiness at the launch of the third phase of loan waiver scheme for Rs 2 lakhs for farmers. Participating în the public meeting held in Wyra along with CM A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramaka and other Ministers, he asserted that Indiramma Rajyam proved once again that it was a farmers’ government. “The dreams of farmers of Khammam will be fulfilled soon. The Godavari water will come to Khammam under canals,” he said, condemning BRS leaders’ remarks against the Sitarama Project.