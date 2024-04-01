Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: Khammam BRS Party MP Nama Nageswara Rao today said the Paleru reservoir was always full under the leadership of KCR during their BRS party’s regime. As part of his tour of Paleru constituency on Sunday, he visited the dried-up Paleru reservoir.

Speaking on the occasion, BRS Party MP Nama Nageswara Rao said during the 10-year rule of his BRS government, farmers were provided with irrigation and drinking water, but under the Congress government, it was not possible to provide irrigation and drinking water. He said some 15 lakh acres of land had dried up due to lack of irrigation water across Telangana State and added that there was a huge loss of paddy crop in Khammam district. He said people were suffering and added that people should be protected by providing drinking water and farmers should be protected by providing irrigation water.

“Your promises have brought about a situation where there is no water to drink and at least people should be given drinking water,” he said and demanded that drinking water and irrigation water should be provided to the people of Telangana along with Khammam district immediately without any problem. He said they will also visit areas where crops have been damaged.

Earlier in the day, the officials checked the MP Nama’s vehicle at the district border toll plaza check post. Meanwhile, the BRS leaders explained that former CM KCR had taken the path of farmers. Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the drought was due to the inaction of the Congress government. He said the government was not even giving rythu bandhu. He demanded ₹ 30,000 per acre for farmers, who lost their crops. He said water should be taken from Krishna to meet the drinking water scarcity for the next three months. He also said Andhra would take water for drinking water.

Former MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said the BRS was working to win the upcoming parliamentary elections. "People are seeing the difference between KCR and Congress rule,” He said while alleging that the Congress government has no foresight.

Khammam district BRS party president and MLC Madhusudhan, Rajya Sabha member Vadiraju Ravichandra, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, ZP chairman Kamal Raju, BRS party president secretaries Vemula Veeraiah and others were present on the occasion. Asif Pasha, MPTC Jarpala Balaji, Banoth Mangya Nayak, former Sarpanches Kasani Sadulu, Banoth Kishan Nayak, Social Media President Vadtya Balakrishna, leaders Rayabarapu Ramesh, Chatla Parasuram, Banoth Upender, Hari Nayak, Village Department Presidents Secretaries, Teja Srinu, Dasari Balakrishna, Arepalli Upender, Banoth Bhiksham Nayak, Padisala Gopi, Gope Ramu, Padisala Gopi, Gope Ramu, Leaders, activists, farmers and others participated. (NSS)