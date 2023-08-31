Rs 10 cr released for BT roads in Sathupalli: Sandra Venkata Veeraiah

Sathupalli: Satthupalli legislator Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said that the state government sanctioned Rs 10 crore special development fund to take up new BT roads in the constituency. He expressed special thanks to Chief Minister KCR for supporting the development of the constituency and to Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The MLA informed that BT roads had been sanctioned for Rs 4. 5 crore from Tekulapally to Korlagudem, Rs 2 crore for Lankapalli PWD road to Kishtaram via Guravaigudem road, Rs 1.5 crore for Mandalpadu to Mondikunta road, and Rs 2 for Gangaram to Satyanarayanapuram road.

He appealed to CM KCR, who is ruling with the aim of improving all communities, to support him and to provide an opportunity to serve the people of the constituency again.