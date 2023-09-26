Rythu Sangam demands immediate waiver of farm loans

Khammam: Telangana Rythu Sangam district secretary Bonthu Rambabu said that farmers are baffled over half-hearted implementation of the loan waiver announced by the State government in the elections five years ago, and 70 percent farmers are waiting for the loan waiver.

A dharna programmed led by Rythu Sangam district unit was held at the SBI and Union Bank offices in Wyra in the district on Monday. Telangana Rythu Sangam demanded that the farmers should implement the loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh as on December 11, 2018 without any exception.

District secretary Bonthu Rambabu said that Chief Minister had promised the farmer loan waiver and got votes and came to power.

He said that even the farmers who had borrowed Rs 50,000 their loan have not been waived, though the government had announced that the farmers’ loans would be completely waived of. Every day, the farmers are approaching the banks but in vain.

The farmers who believed KCR’s words and paid the bank loans are not getting the loan waived and the farmers have not paid the debts on time he said.

Rambabu told, the farmers who are in abeyance are not depositing the farmer’s loan waiver money on the pretext of typographical errors in the farmer’s name registered in the bank account and names in the Aadhaar card. The state government should immediately remove the confusing situations in the loan waiver and implement the farmer loan waiver announced by the KCR government in full he demanded.

Leaders of the Telangana Rythu Sangam Mallempati Rama Rao, Meda Sarabandhi, Secretary Kilaru Srinivasa Rao, CPM Wyra Mandal Secretary Thota Nageswara Rao, Farmer Sangam Leaders Kuruguntla Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the programme. Rythu sangam leaders staging a protest in Wyra on Monday.