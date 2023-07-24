Sai Chand’s services for TS cause lauded

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Tourism Minister Dr. V. Srinivas goud, along with Telangana Legislature Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj, Municipal Chairman KC Narsinhulu, paid rich tributes to Telangana Singer late Sai Chand, at a programme organised in remembrance of Sai Chand by Telangana Janapada Artists Association at Telangana NGOs Office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Excise minister rued that Telangana had lost a great artist like Sai Chand. The minister recalled Sai Chand’s songs awakened the Telangana people about the injustice meted by the governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Recognising his services, Chief Minister KCR made Sai Chand’s wife the chairman of Warehouse Corporation of Telangana. The government and the party would stand by Sai’s family, he vowed.

The minister promised that Sai Chand’s statue would soon come up in the town. The government would also construct ‘Sai Chand Bhavan.’ He also assured that all the artists would be given double bed room houses in the state. Sai Chand’s father Venkat Ramulu, eminent lawyer Bekken Janardhan, district president of Janpada Artisans Sangh Tamkar Srinivasa, general secretary Edir Narsinhulu, honorary president B Ravishankar and others were present.