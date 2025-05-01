SBI loan fraud sparks protest in Suryapet

Suryapet: Tension prevailed outside the SBI branch in Suryapet as a group of distressed account holders staged a protest, alleging they have been forced to pay EMIs for loans they never took. The victims demanded that the bank return their money and ensure justice to them.

According to the protestors, several customers who had approached the bank for legitimate loan inquiries were shocked to learn that loans worth lakhs were issued in their names without their consent. They accused the former bank manager, Sheikh Saidulu, of forging their signatures and sanctioning loans under their accounts.

The victims claim this fraud has been going on for over two years, affecting nearly 60 account holders, and amounting to crores of rupees in unauthorised loans. Despite repeatedly approaching bank officials, they allege no action has been taken so far. With mounting frustration, the victims have now intensified their demand for a thorough investigation into the role of Sheikh Saidulu and accountability from the bank’s higher authorities. “We have been paying EMIs for loans we never took. Our signatures were forged. We are not asking for favors, we are asking for justice,” said one of the protesters.

The aggrieved customers have appealed to SBI and law enforcement authorities to take immediate action, investigate the scam, and relieve them of the undue financial burden.