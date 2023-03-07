SCCL GM hands over appointment letters

Singareni Collieries Company Limited general manager K Basavaiah on Monday handed over appointment letters to the candidates who were selected under Karunya scheme. He informed that following the orders from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and CMD N Sridhar, the officials had recently conducted interviews under the Karunya scheme. He asked the selected candidates to strive for the development of the company. DGM K Srinivas Rao, PM Mukunda Satyanarayana and others were present.



