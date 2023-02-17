SCCL puts high value on environment protection

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Thursday informed the company is giving more importance to the protection of the environment.

He chaired a review meeting in his chamber at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad. Speaking in the meeting, he said the company is constructing the Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) plant at a cost of Rs 696 crore.

It is being constructed as the first project under the guidance of the Ministry of Forest, he said. He reviewed the progress of construction works of the project with the Director (E and P) D Satyanarayana and other officers.

CMD explained the importance of the project and uses in the meeting. General Managers M Suresh, DS Suryanarayana Raju, Chief Technical Consultant Sanjay Kumar, Chief Officer Power NVK Viswanatha Raju, AGM Prasad and other officers participated.