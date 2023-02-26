School headmistress lands in ACB net

The ACB sleuths on Saturday caught a school headmaster redhanded in Madhira mandal headquarters in district. Accoding to officers, a school assistant and acting additional charge of headmistress of Government Zilla Parishad High School (Girls) at Madhira named, M Srilatha, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 and accepted Rs 25,000 as the first installment from the contractor M Ramu, who had approa sation for clearing cheques for six works that had been previously completed under the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi scheme in the school. ACB officers caught the headmistress redhanded while taking bribe from the complainant. She was arrested and would be produced before the ACB court in Nampally in Hyderabad, the ACB officers said.



