  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Second-level flood warning issued

Second-level flood warning issued
x
Highlights

Bhadrachalam: The Godavari River continued to flow at a steady 50 ft near Bhadrachalam on Tuesday evening, prompting District Collector Jitesh V Patil...

Bhadrachalam: The Godavari River continued to flow at a steady 50 ft near Bhadrachalam on Tuesday evening, prompting District Collector Jitesh V Patil to issue a second-level flood warning.

Authorities indicated that with rainfall decreasing in upstream areas, particularly near Peruru, the water level is expected to begin receding on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the lower part of the Kalyanakatta has been submerged.

Authorities have closed access to the affected area, and pilgrims are now offering sacred hair tonsuring rituals at the alternative site within the temple’s 100-room guesthouse complex.

Floodwaters have also disrupted transportation for a second consecutive day. Traffic between Bhadrachalam and Charla has come to a standstill near the Turubaka diversion road.

Additionally, road access on the Bhadrachalam-Kunavaram route has been impacted at Nellipaka, Polipaka, and Murumuru due to waterlogging.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick