Second-level flood warning issued

Bhadrachalam: The Godavari River continued to flow at a steady 50 ft near Bhadrachalam on Tuesday evening, prompting District Collector Jitesh V Patil to issue a second-level flood warning.

Authorities indicated that with rainfall decreasing in upstream areas, particularly near Peruru, the water level is expected to begin receding on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the lower part of the Kalyanakatta has been submerged.

Authorities have closed access to the affected area, and pilgrims are now offering sacred hair tonsuring rituals at the alternative site within the temple’s 100-room guesthouse complex.

Floodwaters have also disrupted transportation for a second consecutive day. Traffic between Bhadrachalam and Charla has come to a standstill near the Turubaka diversion road.

Additionally, road access on the Bhadrachalam-Kunavaram route has been impacted at Nellipaka, Polipaka, and Murumuru due to waterlogging.