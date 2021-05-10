Set up Covid call centre: Khammam District Collector RV Karnan

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan on Sunday inspected door-to-door health survey in 15th ward in Wyra municipal corporation limits. He interacted with the survey staff of Asha workers, ANMs and Anganwadi workers and gave directions on the programme to them.

The Collector told them to give positive suggestions to the people on corona second wave. They were told to explain to people about Covid infections and the measures to be taken during isolation.

He directed the staff to register the names of those suffering with the virus and to give medicine kits to them.

Karnan asked them to check people if they are having Covid symptoms and if so, immediately inform their names to the staff of nearby Primary Health Centre. Staff awareness on Covid-19 infection and vaccination programme is very important, he observed.

Collector Karnan urged the staff to explain to the people about the importance of wearing mask and maintaining social distance in public places. He ordered the officials concerned to setup a call centre at district headquarters to provide services to people.

Wyra Municipal Commissioner N Venkata Swamy, Assistant Engineer Anita and staff have accompanied the Collector during his programme.