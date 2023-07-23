Live
- CM to lay stone for construction of 47K houses in Amaravati tomorrow
- Jagananna Suraksha: 7,716 certificates issued in ASR district
- Six gates of Musi project lifted in Nalgonda
- No loss of life or property due to incessant rains in Hyd
- EVMs & VVPAT use demonstrated
- Bandi Sanjay meets his followers in Karimnagar
- 1.85L women screened under Arogya Mahila scheme in TS
- Long list of heinous crimes against women in other states: BJP
- SRPC reviews resilience of power supply network system
- Six gates of Himayath Sagar lifted
Six gates of Musi project lifted in Nalgonda
Highlights
Ketepally ( Nalgonda): Heavy rains in Hyderabad along with the upper reaches of Musi River have caused rise in the flood level in the Musi project.As...
Ketepally ( Nalgonda): Heavy rains in Hyderabad along with the upper reaches of Musi River have caused rise in the flood level in the Musi project.
As a result, 6 gates of the project were lifted and water was being released on Saturday. While 5849 cusecs of water is inflowing into the project, 7432 cusecs is being released through the gates and 327 cusecs is being released through the right and left channels of the project. Officials have alerted the people of the downstream areas of the project to avoid any untoward incidents due to the lifting of the project gates.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS