Six gates of Musi project lifted in Nalgonda

Ketepally ( Nalgonda): Heavy rains in Hyderabad along with the upper reaches of Musi River have caused rise in the flood level in the Musi project.

As a result, 6 gates of the project were lifted and water was being released on Saturday. While 5849 cusecs of water is inflowing into the project, 7432 cusecs is being released through the gates and 327 cusecs is being released through the right and left channels of the project. Officials have alerted the people of the downstream areas of the project to avoid any untoward incidents due to the lifting of the project gates.