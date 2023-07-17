Students enthrall audience by telling captivating epic, moral stories

Nalgonda : In a remarkable collaboration, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad orchestrated a captivating storytelling competition at the prestigious TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Nalgonda on Saturday.

This extraordinary event aimed at reigniting the speaking skills of students and breathe new life into the fading art of storytelling, overshadowed by the rapid advancements of the technology. The programme, titled “Katha Cheputanu-ookodathara,” witnessed an overwhelming participation of 96 enthusiastic students from various schools.

The storytelling competitions were held in two distinct categories: juniors (below 10 years) and seniors (above 10 years). The junior category attracted a spirited engagement with 51 talented children sharing captivating stories rooted in epics and morals. Meanwhile, the senior category showcased the narrative prowess of 46 outstanding students. Distinguished judges, including Dr. Shashidar, Nehru, Lalitha, Trivedi Umesh Sharma, P. Narender Babu, and P. AnanthaRamulu, meticulously evaluated the performances.

The programme culminated in a grand felicitation ceremony, where the top three performers from each category were bestowed with mementos, crowns, and cash prizes of Rs 1,000, Rs 750, and Rs 500, respectively. The junior category witnessed remarkable achievements by AndemSatwika, P. Mahathi, and M. Nitisha, while K. Sri Nidhi, S. Sahasra, and G. Hritika claimed the top honours in the senior category.

Expressing his delight, programmecoordinator Sevla Naik commended the overwhelming response received by the storytelling programme, reaffirming the significance of preserving and promoting this ancient art form. Ram Reddy, correspondent of SPR School, expressed his immense pride in his students’ remarkable success in the story-telling competition, underscoring the transformative impact of such initiatives.

The collaboration between TTD and Hindu DhramaPrachara Parishad stands as a testament to their commitment to nurturing and celebrating the rich cultural heritage, while also encouraging young minds to cultivate their storytelling abilities. This unforgettable event served as an inspiration for the youth to embrace the power of storytelling, allowing traditions to flourish in the face of modern challenges.