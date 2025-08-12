SUDA Master Plan notified; expanded limits left out

Khammam: The Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) on Wednesday notified its much-delayed Draft Master Plan, covering an area of 571.83 sq km, but crucially excluding the expanded limits as notified in October 2023 under GO MS No: 185. The Draft Master Plan, now open for public suggestions and objections for a period of 90 days, encompasses the jurisdiction of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) and 45 revenue villages across seven mandals — Wyra, Khammam Rural, Kusumanchi, Mudigonda, Chintakani, Raghunadhapalem, and Konijerla.

The plan was originally commissioned in November 2019 by the then BRS government, aiming for a horizon year of 2041. The project was undertaken by Bengaluru-based Centre for Symbiosis of Technology, Environment and Management (STEM), in partnership with AARVEE Associates, Hyderabad. After completion in November 2021, the plan remained in limbo due to the need for technical and spatial modifications.

However, following the change in administration, the Congress government expanded SUDA’s jurisdiction through a government order issued in October 2023, bringing in Madhira and Sathupalli municipalities and 279 villages, while excluding agency areas. These newly added areas were designated as a ‘Development Area’. Despite the formal expansion, the current draft notification remains restricted to the earlier SUDA limits.

Speaking to The Hans India, former SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar questioned the timing and intent behind the expansion. “If the government was planning to notify the already-prepared draft, what was the necessity to expand the SUDA limits? The public deserves clarity on development plans for the newly included areas,” he said.

He urged district ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Tummala Nageswara Rao to explain how the new jurisdictions will be integrated into the urban development framework.

Officials indicated that the notified Master Plan will guide urban growth until 2050. Significantly, the notification process is being undertaken in the absence of a functional SUDA governing body, which was dissolved by the Congress government shortly after assuming office in 2023.