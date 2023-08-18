Suryapet: All set for opening of Suryapet Collectorate

Suryapet : The construction of the integrated district collectorate complex in Suryapetis s ready with all amenities. Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy closely oversaw its construction.

The modern complex (1,25,000 sft) consists of spacious buildings amid lush greenery in an area 21 acres at Kudakuda. The two-storied building will accommodate 37 departments. Solar energy will power the place, a first time for such a district collectorate complex in the country. The government spent Rs 65 crore on the project. CM KCR will inaugurate it during his visit to Suryapet on August 20. KCR formed small districts for the convenience of administration.He promised to form Suryapet districtduring the 2014 election campaign.On October 12, 2017, bhumipooja was performed and Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy was closely involved with the project.

A collector’s chamber and two additional collectors’ chambers have been set up on the ground floor. Special chambers for their assistants, meeting halls for sitting around 500 to 650 people and two video conference halls have also been prepared nearby.Apart from these, rooms have been allotted to the respective departments on the ground floor.On the first floor, the district minister’s chamber and a separate chamber for his staff have also been arranged.A mini meeting hall is on the first floor and rooms are allotted on the second floor according to the departments.Rooms are arranged for departments based on the number of employees. Separate cabins arranged for departments with one or two employees.

The whole complex looks as if it is nestling in a park for which 4 acres were allotted and 70 species of plants sourced.

A solar power plant has come up at a cost of Rs65 lakh. It has a capacity of 100 kilovolts. Collector Venkatarao took a special initiative to make use of solar power.