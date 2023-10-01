Suryapet: Conspiracy to delay Yadadri power plant, alleges Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet : Minister for Energy, Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, expressed his frustration over the central government’s delay in granting approvals for the ambitious Yadadri Thermal Ultra Mega Power Plant, a project, which he said is “championed by the Telangana government.”

Addressing the media in Suryapet on Saturday, Reddy vehemently stated that the idea of free electricity has irked the opposition. He criticised Congress leaders, who previously claimed that three hours of power were sufficient, suggesting they had no authority to discuss current affairs.

Reddy asserted that there’s no evidence of rice fields drying up across the State, alleging that the opposition was spreading lies. He accused Prime Minister Modi of being stubborn during his visits to the State and urged him to expedite permission for the Yadadri power plant.

In a fiery accusation, Reddy claimed that the BJP-led central government was deliberately obstructing the Yadadri power plant’s progress, ignoring the National Green Tribunal’s directive to provide terms of reference within nine months. He demanded Modi to issue the order before setting foot in the State, asserting that failing to do so would amount to betrayal of patriotism.

Reddy emphasised that instead of supporting those striving for development, the BJP was obstructing their path. He alleged that conspiracies were being woven against the Yadadri plant, which held the potential to be the lifeblood of the state’s farmers.