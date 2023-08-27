Suryapet: Several Congress leaders, cadres join BRS

Suryapet: Leaders of various parties and people of various villages are joining the BRS after seeing the development and progress achieved by the KCR government, said Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

Several Congress leaders and workers from Kasarabad and Sapawat Tanda of Suryapet rural mandal joined BRS in the presence of Minister Jagdish Reddy at his camp office in Suryapet on Saturday. The Minister warmly welcomed the Congress leaders into the party fold by offering them pink Kanduvas.

Speaking on this occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that the people of other States are looking towards Telangana as a lot of development going on under the leadership of KCR.

He said that only after the KCR became Chief Minister in the state, the villages and thandas are seeing development. It is a good sign that villages and.colonies are united in support of KCR.

MPP Ravinder Reddy, ZPTC GD Biksham, vice MPP Srinivas Naidu, mandal BRS president Srinivas Reddy, Eidula Yadagiri, Sankaramaddhi Ramana Reddy, MPTC Nagamma Saidulu, Sarpanch Renuka, Naresh, Lalu Naik, Surender and others participated in the programme.