Tandra condemns terror attack on tourists

Khammam: BJP State leader Tandra Vinod Rao strongly condemned the attack on tourists and Hindus by Pakistan-inspired terrorists in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, he expressed deep shock at the loss of lives of 28 people in the attack.

He said that the Indian government will fully support the families of those who lost their lives in this incident and that all Indians should be united at such times. Rao described this as an attack on the entire country.

He said that the Modi government will hunt down the terrorists who carried out the attack.

