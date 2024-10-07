The Hans India and hmtv celebrate Bathukamma with grandeur

Khammam: Bathukamma celebrations were held with great fervour at SR & BGNR College Grounds in Khammam on Sunday, organised by The Hans India and HMTV. The event brought together a large number of women, adorned in vibrant sarees, who joyfully participated in the festivities.

The chief guests at the event underscored the cultural significance of Bathukamma, a festival that highlights the rich traditions and heritage of Telangana. They expressed pride in how the festival unites people, especially women, as they celebrate with colourful flower arrangements and prayers to the goddess. “Bathukamma is not just a festival but a reflection of our connection with nature and the spirit of togetherness,” they added.

A large gathering of women carried their beautifully arranged Bathukammas and played traditional folk songs, adding to the festive atmosphere. The grounds were a sight to behold, filled with vibrant colours and the cheerful sounds of celebration.

HMTV and The Hans India made elaborate arrangements to ensure the event’s success, providing all necessary facilities for participants. The programme began around 5 pm, with women and students enthusiastically joining in the flower festival.

Attendees expressed their joy and satisfaction with the event’s organisation and thanked HMTV and The Hans India for creating a memorable celebration.

The event also featured a series of cultural performances, including the Lalitha Sahasranama Archana, “Gowramma” puja, and other traditional activities, which captivated the audience.

Prominent personalities in the city, including City Mayor P Neeraja, Congress leader Kamarthapu Murali, Saidababu, noted doctor Kurapati Pradeep, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Chairperson Sri Vidhya, and Balaji Estate MD V Ravi, graced the occasion with their presence.