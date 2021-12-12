TRS govt ignoring farmers' plight, flays Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Khammam: Former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday trained his guns against the ruling TRS government. He said that the TRS government is cheating to farmers in the state. He informed that the government failed to implement Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme in the State.

He along with district party president Galla Satyanaryana, Sathupalli Constituency incharge Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao and other leaders inspected chilli crops which was infected with pests in Ravinuthala village under the Bonakal mandal. During the time they observed chilli crops infested with pests.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy interacted with the farmers who lost their crops due to infection. The farmers explained the damages of crops after using a private company seeds. The farmers expressed their agony on loss of their crops. They expressed their pains to Ponguleti and appealed to do justice.

Ponguleti made a call to party chief, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and explained the loss of crops due to the use of a private company seeds. MP Sanjay assured the farmers of support and justice.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demanded the TRS government to immediately help the farmers. He said that the farmers are in pain due to loss of their crops, but the TRS leaders and district Minister has not visited their crop and did not support them so far. He said that it shows how did the TRS government is showing interest on the farmers in the State. He demanded the government to immediately come to the rescue of the farmers and take action on the seed company.

Earlier, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy participated as the chief guest in party leaders training camp last day programme at Jamalapuram temple town. He called up on all the leaders and party activists to create awareness on the Central government schemes among the people in all the villages. He said that the number of welfare and development programmes is implemented by the Modi government for the welfare of the people. During the programme, the district party leaders felicitated him.

Party District observer K Ramesh, Kisan Morcha District President Chava Kiran and other leaders participated in the programme.