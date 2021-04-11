TRS leaders condemn YS Sharmila's comments on KCR

Khammam: Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamal Raj, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and party office in-charge RJC Krishna on Saturday condemned former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's daughter Sharmila's comments on Chief Minister KCR at Sankalpa Sabha in Khamma on Friday.

The leaders conducted a press meet in the party office and said Sharmila had no right to comment on either KCR or TRS government. They said, there are a number of welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government, in its regime and the people of Telangana are happy with their leaders.

They alleged that Sharmila was entering politics only for the sake of her husband, Anil Kumar.

They also added that the people of Telangana State will never have faith in the leaders of Andhra Pradesh and were happy under the leadership of Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The people of Telangana will teach a fitting lesson to YS Sharmila in the days to come they added.