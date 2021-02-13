TSRTC cargo gets huge response from Khammam

Khammam: The Khammam District Road Transport Corporation is trying to reach business community and people by sending their parcels in time through its cargo parcel service. Khammam RTC region is generating huge business in crores in cargo sector and reaching people every day.



Cargo services had begun in Khammam region on May 19 last year and so far, did Rs 1.5 crore worth business till date. Khammam and Bhadrachalam depots stood first in generating more business when compared to other four depots in the erstwhile Khammam district.

According to district RTC Regional Manager P Solman, about six cargo buses are being operated in the district, besides 600 passenger buses. People are using cargo service as the delivery system has been strengthened and making delivery in one day. He also informed that door delivery has begun in Hyderabad.

After receiving parcels and covers from other areas, the cargo service authorities will intimate to the customers concerned immediately through mobile phones.

The staff will work round-the-clock to deliver parcels immediately to the customers, he added. Solman stated that every day they are improving services to increase business.

An electronic showroom owner in Khammam said that they were able to receive parcels in time from Hyderabad and other places without delay and missing.

A trader in Kothagudem opined that cargo services are far better when compared to other private services as there is no missing of parcels and delay in delivery.

The RTC officials are planning to introduce home delivery system also if they get permission from higher officials.