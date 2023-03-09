  • Menu
Union Bank distributes sewing machines to women

Khammam: The Union Bank of India celebrated Women's Day grandly here on Wednesday. Bank's regional Deputy General Manager Murali Parthasarathy presented sewing machines, grinders and juicers to needy women.

Deputy regional head Rajasekharam, Chief Manager Ambaiah, Chief Manager Sanjay Chowdary and other staff participated in the programme.

