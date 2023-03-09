Union Bank distributes sewing machines to women
Highlights
The Union Bank of India celebrated Women’s Day grandly here on Wednesday. Bank’s regional Deputy General Manager Murali Parthasarathy presented sewing machines, grinders and juicers to needy women.
Khammam: The Union Bank of India celebrated Women's Day grandly here on Wednesday. Bank's regional Deputy General Manager Murali Parthasarathy presented sewing machines, grinders and juicers to needy women.
Deputy regional head Rajasekharam, Chief Manager Ambaiah, Chief Manager Sanjay Chowdary and other staff participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS