Vijaya Engineering College emerges leader in engg education

Khammam: Vijaya Engineering College (VEC), established in 2007 by eminent educationist Parupalli Ushakiran Kumar, has successfully paved the way for the bright future of thousands of engineering graduates. It has carved a niche for itself in providing quality technical education.

VEC offers BTech course in CSE, CSE(AI & ML), CSE(Data Science), ECE and EEE, and also a PG programme in MBA. Experienced faculty with doctorate degrees in each department is a vital strength of the college.

It has organised a mega job fair in collaboration with JNTUH and facilitated over 3,000job offers in a single day, thus setting a record,said college chairman Parupalli Usha Kiran. He said that VaddirajuRavichandra, MP, and Minister for transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched the job fair. He said their students had been earning top ranks for the past three years. M Divyaachieved 94% in the first-year first-semester exams, the highest distinction among the JNTUH institutions.

M Shanthi (94%), Y Srivani (93%), N Sandhya (94%), and D Srilekha (91%) also earned a good name for the college.

A 18-acre campus with top-notch infrastructure, digital classrooms, computing facilities, sports facilities and a separate building for the digital library are just a few of VEC’s standout characteristics.

According to him, VEC is the only college with the V-Hub Innovation Centre, which fosters student creativity and encourages inventions by providing them with required tools and necessary training to become entrepreneurs.