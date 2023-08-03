Vinod Kumar inaugurates KDCCB’s new branch

Karimnagar: Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar along with NAFSCOB, TSCAB and KDCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, on Wednesday inaugurated the Karimnagar DCCB’s new branch at Veernapalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod commended the Karimnagar DCCB for becoming a national role model and winning five consecutive national awards in a row. He praised Ravinder Rao’s leadership for transforming the loss-making DCCB into a trend-setting cooperative bank and earning profits through diversification. He added that Ravinder Rao had taken Karimnagar DCCB’s popularity to an international level through his commitment.

He stated that the government is taking all necessary steps to support cooperatives, which play an important role in meeting the financial needs of small and marginal farmers in rural areas. He stated that the State had a majority of small and marginal farmers and that a day for cooperative farming in the State would arrive very soon. He recalled that as Karimnagar MP in 2014, he had adopted the tribal-dominated Veernapalli village and made it into a mandal headquarters. He stated that Veernapalli was progressing on all fronts, with educational institutions, other basic services, and now a KDCCB bank branch.

KDCCB Vice president Pingili Ramesh, CESS chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, Directors V Mohan Reddy and Kamalakar, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, CESS director Mallesham, Sarpanch Pati Dinakar, MPP Maloth Bhula Santosh Naik, ZPTC member Guguloth Kalavathi Suresh Naik, BRS district president Thota Agaiah, PACS chairmen Sudheer Rao, Narsaiah, Tirupathi Reddy, Krishna Reddy and others were also present.