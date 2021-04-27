Vote for BJP for development of Khammam: Purandeswari

Khammam: People across the country expressing happiness under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the BJP National General Secretary, former Union Minister D Purandeswari. On Monday she participated in an election campaign programme for supporting the BJP candidate for the Khammam Municipal Elections.

Earlier she was welcomed by the party district president Galla Satyanaryana, election in-charge former MLA Chintala Ramchandra Reddy, Kisan Morcha State President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and other leaders.

Speaking after the campaigning programme, she stated that the party candidates will win majority seats in the corporation. She said, the BJP will strive for the development of the Khammam town.

People gave extended support to the BJP candidates in all the divisions in the town. She also informed that the Covid-19 vaccination drive was conducted by the BJP government is successful in the country. The BJP government faced the second wave of the corona virus to protect the people. She alleged that the TRS government failed to develop the Khammam town.

Nearly Rs 117 crore was spent for the drinking water by the Central government. The State government failed to utilise the funds of the Central government. She questioned Minister Ajay Kumar about the development of the town.

The TRS had no right to ask votes in the elections she alleged. Khammam is not developed as the tourism spot under the regime of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar RaoR from the last seven years, she added.