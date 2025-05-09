Live
Wanaparthy 29th in State in SSC results: Unbecoming, says Collector
Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Thursday expressed strong disapproval that the district, known for its educational excellence, ranked 29th in the State in the SSC examination results.
At a review meeting with Education department officials and headmasters regarding the class 10 examination results, he directed the DEO to identify and provide training to underperforming teachers.
He advised teachers to take steps to provide the best instructions in such a way that not a single student in government schools fails next year.
Similarly, Surabhi ordered officials to collect a list of students currently in ninth grade who are lagging in mathematics and to conduct special classes for one month starting from June 12.
He said that in the upcoming Class 10 annual exams, no student should fail. “Teachers should take full responsibility and provide appropriate instruction to students,” he said. He warned that if any student fails, the subject teacher concerned would be held accountable.
DEO Abdul Ghani, ACG Ganesh, MEOs and headmasters attended.