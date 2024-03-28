Wanaparthy: Siddharth weds Aditirao Hydari

Wanaparthy : Tollywood hero Siddharth and heroine Aditirao Hydari got married secretly at the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangapuram in Wanaparthy district on Wednesday in the presence of elders, close relatives and friends of both families.

Priests from Tamil Nadu conducted the wedding in a traditional manner. Strict arrangements were made to prevent the media, locals and others from entering the shrine until the marriage ceremony was completed. Even cell phones of the temple committee members were not allowed inside to prevent leak of wedding photos.

Aditi Rao is the grand-daughter of Raja Rameswara Rao, the last ruler of Wanaparthy. The love couple got married in the shrine built by the Wanaparthy rulers a century ago. However, no official announcement regarding the marriage has been made so far. Also, the wedding photos are not out yet.

Siddharth and Aditi acted in ‘Maha Samudram’. Their acquaintance during this shoot turned into love. This is the second marriage for both. Siddharth, who married his childhood friend Meghna, divorced her in 2007. Since then he has been living alone. Aditi was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra. She divorced him in 2012. She acted in two Telugu films, ‘Sammohanam’ and ‘Athikasam’. Currently she is acting in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s directorial ‘Hiramandi’.