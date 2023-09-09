Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
Just In
Weed out errors in voters list: Collector Ila Tripathi
Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi held a three-way video conference from the Collectorate’s video conference hall with the District mandals and...
Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi held a three-way video conference from the Collectorate’s video conference hall with the District mandals and Gangaram and Kothaguda Election Officers on the action to be taken on same photos entries in the voter list.
On this occasion, the district Collector said that the clusters in the district should examine the photo similar entries in the voter lists and give a check list with remarks to the BLOs and prepare a report through a house-to-house survey.
If the same person is registered in more than two different polling stations, it is recommended to keep him as a voter in one polling station and remove him from the other polling stations as per the voter’s decision.
The process has been ordered to be completed by Saturday (tomorrow) evening. It was ordered to examine whether the changes identified in the recently issued SSR are being done properly.
In this video conference, Additional Collector in-charge D. S. Venkanna, RDO K. Satya Pal Reddy, Election d. T. Vijay Kumar, EDM Devender and others participated