Weed out errors in voters list: Collector Ila Tripathi

Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi held a three-way video conference from the Collectorate’s video conference hall with the District mandals and Gangaram and Kothaguda Election Officers on the action to be taken on same photos entries in the voter list.

On this occasion, the district Collector said that the clusters in the district should examine the photo similar entries in the voter lists and give a check list with remarks to the BLOs and prepare a report through a house-to-house survey.

If the same person is registered in more than two different polling stations, it is recommended to keep him as a voter in one polling station and remove him from the other polling stations as per the voter’s decision.

The process has been ordered to be completed by Saturday (tomorrow) evening. It was ordered to examine whether the changes identified in the recently issued SSR are being done properly.

In this video conference, Additional Collector in-charge D. S. Venkanna, RDO K. Satya Pal Reddy, Election d. T. Vijay Kumar, EDM Devender and others participated