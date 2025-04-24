  • Menu
Will marry only when CM attends my wedding

Not only Revanth Reddy, the Cong activist Bhukya Ganesh wants the three ministers from Khammam district to attend his marriage

Khammam: A young Congress worker named Bhukya Ganesh has declared that he will only set a date for his wedding if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is able to attend the same.

Ganesh, who hails from Mekala Thanda village in the Karepally mandal of Khammam district, is a dedicated member of the Congress party and currently serves as the Pradhan Mandal Youth leader. His admiration for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is significant, which is why he insists on the Chief Minister’s presence at his wedding. Although his engagement to a girl from Mahabubabad district was held on March 6, Ganesh has made it clear that he will determine the wedding date based on the Chief Minister’s availability.

Ganesh has decided that he will fix his muhurat whenever CM Revanth Reddy gets time to attend his wedding. No matter what the family members say, he sits in a daze. He is adamant that he will not get married if the Chief Minister does not give him time. He also submitted a petition to Wyra MLA Ramdas Naik, requesting that CM Revanth Reddy and three Congress ministers in the district to attend his wedding.

The people of Thanda are also requesting that CM Revanth Reddy and three Congress ministers from the district attend the wedding and give their blessings to Ganesh.

