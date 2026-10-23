Consuming iodised salt key to preventing growth and learning lapses

Kurnool: Highlighting the critical role of essential nutrients in growth, medical professionals have stressed the necessity of adequate iodine intake for maintaining good health and ensuring the proper physical and mental development of children.

During an iodine awareness programme organized at the Municipal Upper Primary School in B. Camp, Kurnool city, Dr Chinmayi educated students on the importance of iodine in their daily diet and the serious health risks associated with its deficiency.

She emphasized that every household should use iodised salt for cooking to ensure a steady supply of iodine to the body, noting that meeting daily requirements is essential for preventing deficiency disorders.

Dr Chinmayi pointed out that iodine plays a pivotal role in early brain development, cautioning that its deficiency adversely affects cognitive capabilities, reduces learning speed, and stunts growth.

She urged students to adopt healthy dietary habits and spread awareness about iodised salt among their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashtriya Kishor SwasthyaKaryakram (RKSK) consultant Mallikarjuna listed iodised salt, milk, dairy products, and fish as primary dietary sources. He advised replacing ordinary non-iodised salt with iodised salt while highlighting proper culinary practices.

He noted that iodised salt must be stored in airtight containers to prevent moisture loss, and added toward the end of the cooking process to minimize iodine degradation.

Organisers, including Headmistress Lakshmi, Health Secretary Sivamma, Projectionist Khalil, and Doctors Colony representatives, also unveiled an educational poster on iodine consumption, encouraging students to champion healthy dietary practices within their households.