Multi-tier security deployment ordered for Hindupur civic elections

Hindupur: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector and District Election Officer Shyam Prasad, along with District Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar, conducted a comprehensive field-level inspection on Monday to review security and administrative preparations for the upcoming local body elections in the Hindupur urban area.

The high-level review team first arrived at the Hindupur Municipal Office, falling under the Penukonda Revenue Division, where they thoroughly examined preliminary operational workflows, voter registration processes, and election management desks.

Subsequently, the officials visited MGM Junior College to inspect designated strong rooms and counting halls earmarked for MPTC and ZPTC elections. Following this, they reviewed infrastructure arrangements, strong room security protocols, and counting hall facilities prepared for the municipal elections at the local Polytechnic College campus.

Emphasizing flawless execution, the Collector instructed returning officers and venue custodians to implement robust operational plans to prevent staffing shortages or technical delays on vote-counting day.

Stressing that inter-departmental coordination is crucial, Collector Shyam Prasad called upon departmental personnel to ensure that all stages of the election are conducted in a peaceful, impartial, and transparent manner. SP Satish Kumar directed police officers to deploy tight multi-tier security covers around all sensitive locations and counting centers to maintain strict law and order.

Penukonda Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Anand Kumar, Hindupur Municipal Commissioner Mallikarjuna, the Hindupur DSP, Mandal Revenue Inspector Amar, and key divisional and mandal-level officials accompanied the team during the comprehensive inspection drive.