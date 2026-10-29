- Maoist influence on the wane: Security expert
- Court gags Congress MLCs over KTR defamation row
- HYDRAA clears Muski lake debris, fences boundaries
- Kondareddypally to become 100 pc solar powered village
- Union Cabinet okays Rs 7,395 cr for Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana
- Congress scores a duck in Karnataka; BJP bags 5 in UP
- Political untouchables emerge as kingmakers
- Rahul targets BJP over Tata row
Poverty should not be a barrier for talent: Yennam Reddy
In Short
He appreciated the Rajanna Foundation and Amara Raja Group of Companies for coming forward to support the educational volunteers working in 45 schools.
Mahabubnagar: Government Whip and MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said poverty should not stand in the way of students’ talent and that every child studying in a government school should have access to quality education. Speaking at a programme organised by Mahabubnagar First, he distributed the third month’s honorarium to educational volunteers working under the Shathashatham educational initiative. A cheque for Rs 10 lakh was handed over towards the honorariums of 100 educational volunteers.
He said the programme was launched with the objective of improving educational standards in government schools and bringing meaningful changes to students’ lives. He appreciated the Rajanna Foundation and Amara Raja Group of Companies for coming forward to support the educational volunteers working in 45 schools. Yennam Srinivas Reddy said initiatives undertaken with a clear plan and a commitment to social welfare would encourage individuals and organisations to contribute voluntarily. He added that the financial support extended by the organisations would reduce the financial burden of implementing the programme and inspire more institutions to participate in the development of education.
CM Revanth Reddy nudges officials to prevent water crisis in Hyderabad
Rice prices hit century in Telangana
Telangana districts see spells of rains, courtesy Arnab
Cyclone Arnab devastates AP coast
MPTC, ZPTC polls rescheduled to Nov 5
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line