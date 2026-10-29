Poverty should not be a barrier for talent: Yennam Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Government Whip and MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said poverty should not stand in the way of students’ talent and that every child studying in a government school should have access to quality education. Speaking at a programme organised by Mahabubnagar First, he distributed the third month’s honorarium to educational volunteers working under the Shathashatham educational initiative. A cheque for Rs 10 lakh was handed over towards the honorariums of 100 educational volunteers.

He said the programme was launched with the objective of improving educational standards in government schools and bringing meaningful changes to students’ lives. He appreciated the Rajanna Foundation and Amara Raja Group of Companies for coming forward to support the educational volunteers working in 45 schools. Yennam Srinivas Reddy said initiatives undertaken with a clear plan and a commitment to social welfare would encourage individuals and organisations to contribute voluntarily. He added that the financial support extended by the organisations would reduce the financial burden of implementing the programme and inspire more institutions to participate in the development of education.