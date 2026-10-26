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Nellore civic polls turn into a costly battle: Candidates brace for huge expenditure
In Short
Because the mayor is being elected directly by voters this time, campaign costs for the mayoral post have escalated significantly
Nellore: With the upcoming Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections on November 1, 2026, turning into a high-stakes test of strength between the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP, candidates are preparing for massive campaign expenditures.
The shift to a direct election for the mayoral post has sharply escalated costs, transforming the civic contest into an exceptionally expensive political battle.
Political sources report that candidates contesting general category corporator seats are prepared to spend between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, contestants in seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) estimate spending between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. Senior leaders recall that during the 2022 polls, per-vote distribution ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, figures expected to rise significantly this cycle.
A notable shift in voter expectations is further driving up costs. Unlike previous elections where financial inducements were largely confined to economically weaker sections, candidates now face demands for cash and gifts from voters across all demographics, including middle-class and affluent apartment residents.
Additionally, the trend of hosting elaborate Atmeeya Samavesams (intimate voter meets)—requiring extensive arrangements for food, liquor, and hospitality—has added to campaign budgets. To support candidates facing mounting financial pressures, both TDP and YSRCP state leaderships are reportedly considering direct financial assistance packages.
Political observers note that the rising costs reflect a growing commercialization of local electoral politics, shifting focus from core developmental promises to campaign spending.
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