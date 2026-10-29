TDP alliance holds clear edge in Atmakur local body polls

Nellore: While the ruling TDP-led alliance and opposition YSRCP are locked in a keen contest in several municipalities and ZPTC and MPTC segments across the district, political situation in Atmakur constituency appears to strongly favour the ruling alliance.

Represented by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Atmakur is witnessing a clear advantage for TDP-led alliance ahead of local body elections, with YSRCP struggling to assert its presence.

As many as 30 of the 67 MPTC seats and one ZPTC seat have been won unanimously. Majority of the remaining seats are also believed to be leaning towards the TDP-led alliance.

In Atmakur municipality, alliance chairperson candidate Dr Bommireddy Shakeela and other councillor candidates are reportedly gaining momentum, while YSRCP is finding it difficult to mount an effective challenge. YSRCP’s weak organisational presence and the alleged lack of active involvement by its constituency-level leadership have disappointed party leaders and grassroots workers.

The absence of regular consultations and coordination with functionaries has fuelled growing frustration among local cadres, some of whom have reportedly distanced themselves from election activities. The situation marks a significant setback for YSRCP, which once held considerable influence in the constituency under Mekapati family, particularly former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

“After the sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the party has lost much of its former political strength,” a senior YSRCP leader from Anumasamudram Peta mandal said.

Following Goutham Reddy’s death, his brother Mekapati Vikram Reddy won Atmakur Assembly by-election in 2022. However, he could not sustain the momentum and lost 2024 Assembly election to TDP candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

After TDP-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assumed power in 2024, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy secured a ministerial berth and focused on bringing development projects and funds to the constituency.

The combination of the ruling alliance’s organisational strength, the Minister’s political influence and the opposition’s apparent lack of coordination has strengthened the TDP-led alliance’s prospects. With YSRCP facing organisational challenges and some grassroots cadres reportedly shifting allegiance, the ruling alliance appears well placed to secure a decisive advantage in Atmakur.