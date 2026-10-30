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TDP internal rifts may blunt NDA edge in Nellore local body polls
Nellore: Although the political climate favours the NDA alliance for a majority of ZPTC and MPTC seats in the upcoming local body elections, internal differences among senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders pose a significant challenge. Observers warn that growing discord could hurt prospects in constituencies such as Nellore Municipal Corporation and Butchireddy Palem, offering the YSRCP an opening.
The differences surfaced three days ago during the distribution of B-forms at district TDP office in Nellore.
A heated exchange of words between Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, in the presence of candidates and functionaries including Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and TDP district president MLC Beeda Ravichandra, publicly exposed the rift. Anam, known for his composure, reportedly lost his cool and expressed displeasure over leaders allegedly working against his interests in Atmakur constituency. He cautioned them to change their attitude or face serious consequences. Emphasising his commitment to the party, he said he had kept his head down to protect its interests but warned that if he asserted himself, no one would dare oppose him.
Political analysts note that unresolved differences could weaken grassroots coordination, cadre mobilisation and candidate support—factors often decisive in local body polls. Atmakur constituency, represented by Anam, may become a flashpoint if friction persists.
While the NDA retains an overall advantage, TDP leadership’s ability to resolve grievances and ensure unity will determine whether the alliance converts its favourable position into victories or allows YSRCP to make unexpected gains in select pockets.
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