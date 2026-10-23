CM Mohan Charan Majhi greets Shah on birthday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said his contributions to national security and inclusive development continue to strengthen the foundation of a developed India.

“Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah ji,” Majhi said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also hailed Shah’s “resolute leadership” in strengthening India’s internal security.“Your resolute leadership in strengthening India’s internal security, advancing the mission of a Naxal-free Bharat, and transforming the cooperative sector through the vision of Sahakar Se Samriddhi reflects an unwavering commitment to a stronger, safer and more prosperous India.”

“Your contributions to national security and inclusive development continue to strengthen the foundations of a Viksit Bharat,” Majhi said.Shah, who has been serving as the country’s Home Minister since 2019, turned 62 on Thursday.

“May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bless you with good health, happiness and renewed energy to serve the nation with the same dedication and determination. Wishing you a long, healthy and fulfilling life,” Majhi added.