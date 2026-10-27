Ask PM Modi to sack Gyanesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged traders in Delhi to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would stop “in 30 seconds” if the government acted on the demand.

In a post on X, Gandhi accused the government of disrupting business in the national capital by shutting metro services, sealing roads and imposing restrictions during protests against the SIR exercise. “To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you,” Gandhi wrote, warning that what he described as “a stolen vote” could threaten businesses, savings and the future of children. “Tell Modi to sack accused No 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds,” he added.

Gandhi’s appeal comes after the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) requested the INDIA bloc to postpone its November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after November 10. The traders’ body said traffic diversions and transport restrictions could affect business during the festive shopping season. It also cited losses caused by previous rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place and other parts of central Delhi.