BJP protests, demands Kharge's apology over ‘baap’ Jibe

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday held protests in the party's headquarters in all states and demanded that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge should tender apology and resign for making "indecent and offensive" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The row began and escalated thereafter on Sunday when Kharge at an event in Patna said: "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" while replying to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere.

" While many BJP leaders slammed Kharge over the comments, the Congress questioned them over no outrage in the past when Sonia Gandhi and Kharge himself were subjected to derogatory words. In Bihar, a large number of BJP leaders and workers took out a march shouting slogans against Kharge and demanding his resignation. They set on fire an effigy of the Congress chief. In Jammu too, BJP workers burned posters of Kharge and shouted slogans.

The BJP is holding a massive protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park, demanding an apology from Kharge.

Condemning Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was shocked and deeply hurt by the comments on PM Modi's late father.