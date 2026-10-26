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Kharge’s 'baap' remark on PM Modi sparks row
In Short
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge sparks a row in Patna after his "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark triggers BJP backlash and nationwide protests.
Patna/New Delhi: A stark remark by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Patna triggered a row on Sunday as the BJP said he'd insulted not just the PM and his late father but the country too.
Kharge made the comment in response to a man in the crowd who was heard saying, "... Modi nahin jayega (will not go/lose power)." Kharge hit back from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Even his father will have to go)," then repeated the line thrice.
The alleged heckler, Santosh Kumar, was thrashed by Congress supporters and thrown out. Then came a twist even while the BJP had already started fuming and has since announced a nationwide series of protests on the issue.
Outside the hall, Santosh Kumar said he was not a heckler. He claimed he was misunderstood and would "actually want Modi to go". "I was saying that 'unless there is a revolt, Modi will not go'. But only a part of it was heard and was misunderstood," the not-a-heckler said after having been pushed out of the venue. Kharge was indeed saying the words "Modi will go to jail" -- alleging electoral fraud that's been the centre of major protests this month -- when Santosh Kumar's half-sentence rang in the hall. That birthed the misunderstanding, he said.
The exchange took place at an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Shri Krishna Singh, Bihar's first chief minister.
Santosh Kumar later said while leaving the venue, "Narendra Modi has done nothing for the country in 12 years as PM. The whole country is now rising against him in a massive public revolt."
BJP says 'uncouth'
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Kharge as soon as the remark went viral. Union Home Minister led the attack with a post on X, saying Kharge had "torn apart all norms of decorum".
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