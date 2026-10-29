Madani trying to create unrest: VHP over Soviet Union remark

New Delhi: The VHP on Wednesday accused Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani of “provoking” Muslims by claiming that ‘azan’ will again resonate from mosques demolished in the country.

The reaction came a day after Madani, addressing a conference of Rabta-e-Madaris Islamia at the Darul Uloom Deoband campus in Saharanpur, voiced concern over what he described as growing communalism and the targeting of mosques, madrasas and other religious institutions.

Citing the example of the erstwhile Soviet Union, Madani said attempts had been made there for a long time to suppress religious activities and symbols of Islam, but faith could not be erased from the hearts of Muslims.

He said after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, mosques are flourishing and the call to prayer is heard in several countries that became independent from it. Madani said it is his religious belief that once a mosque is built, its religious status does not end even if its structure is demolished. Responding to the remarks, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) central joint general secretary Surendra Jain accused Madani of threatening India’s unity by drawing a parallel with the Soviet Union’s disintegration.

“Hardline Muslim leader Arshad Madani has once again threatened to break India into pieces. This time, he has said that India will be divided just like the Soviet Union,” Jain said in a video statement. He said Madani has no understanding of history, adding that the Soviet Union disintegrated due to internal political reasons. “Some global powers might have played a role, but Islam has nothing to do with it,” he added. Jain alleged Madani wants to create unrest in India and provoke the Muslim community.