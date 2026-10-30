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Rahul Gandhi calls on citizens, students to join protest
In Short
Urging people concerned about the state of democratic institutions and constitutional rights to participate, Gandhi said, “Chalo Delhi Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, stop vote theft and protect the Constitution.
New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has appealed to citizens, political parties and student organisations to join the November 1 “Chalo Delhi Ramlila March”, calling it a collective fight against alleged “vote chori” and a campaign to defend democracy and the Constitution. In a video message posted on X on Thursday, Gandhi said the demonstration was not the initiative of any single political party but a movement to protect the country’s democratic foundations.
Urging people concerned about the state of democratic institutions and constitutional rights to participate, Gandhi said, “Chalo Delhi Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, stop vote theft and protect the Constitution. This is not the march of any one political party; it is a march for the soul of India.” “Those who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, those who want to save democracy and protect the Constitution, should come,” he said. Seeking to address concerns about possible police action, Gandhi urged people not to be deterred by the prospect of a crackdown or the use of batons. “Do not worry about the police or batons. The BJP will not dare to carry out any such action. Come and march with us. We will walk together to protect the Constitution and defend the Indian nation,” he said.
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